Man shot by his son after argument in southeast Atlanta home

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by his son in southeast Atlanta late Friday evening.

Officers responded to 2923 Links Dr. SE after reports of a person shot around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had just returned home with his spouse and was confronted by his son which led to a verbal dispute. The dispute escalated when the suspect, the victim’s son, revealed a firearm and shot the victim once,” Atlanta police officials said.

The suspect was detained without incident. Police did not identify the suspect.