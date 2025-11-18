Man shoots and kills 19-year-old robber at gas station in Atlanta

COVINGTON, GA — A would-be robber is dead after an exchange of gunfire with his intended victim.

DeKalb police spokesman Blaine Clark says 19-year-old Tristan Mays approached another man outside a Covington Highway gas station, but that man was also armed and they both fired at each other.

Mays was found dead on scene.

“Officers found the second man shot in the neighborhood behind the gas station on Cove Lane,” Clark says. “That victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive.”

Clark says that man will not face charges.

Police were given access to store security cameras, which allowed them to determine that Mays instigated the incident.