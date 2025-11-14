Local

Man sentenced to 25 years for sex charges against a child

By WSB Radio News Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A 32-year-old Gainesville man is going to prison for 25 years for sex charges against a child in Cherokee County.

Michael Dennis Shumaker met a 14-year-old on the social media platform Tumblr.

After communicating with the child online, Shumaker traveled to Cherokee County, took the child to the Woodstock Microtel Inn, and sexually assaulted her.

He pled guilty to aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

