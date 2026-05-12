Man pleads guilty, but mentally ill in deadly shooting at General Mills plant in Georgia

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to felony murder and several other charges in the shooting death of his co-worker at a Covington food processing plant.

Newton County prosecutors said Jalen Brown will serve a life sentence plus five years for the 2022 killing of Zachary Foster at the General Mills facility.

Investigators said Brown had been acting increasingly paranoid in the days leading up to the shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened after supervisors approached him to address concerns about his behavior at work.

Brown is then accused of shooting and killing Foster, according to investigators.

Prosecutors did not release additional details following the guilty plea.