Man killed after police chase ends in crash on Downtown Connector

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being struck by a car while trying to run across the Downtown Connector during a police pursuit.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted the man driving a stolen pickup truck and began a chase that continued northbound on the Connector. Deputies used a PIT maneuver near Langford Parkway to stop the vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the truck and tried to flee on foot across the interstate. One driver stopped to avoid hitting him, but another driver behind that vehicle couldn’t stop in time, causing a chain-reaction crash. The impact sent the first car into the man, killing him.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man’s driver’s license had been suspended 12 different times.

The northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector were closed for several hours while authorities investigated. The case remains under investigation.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story