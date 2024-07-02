Man injured, woman arrested for road rage shooting with toddler in back seat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is accused of shooting a man during a road rage incident.

She had a baby in her back seat at the time of the shooting.

The victim said she started shooting out of nowhere.

Belmin Salkanovic said he was heading to the gym last Thursday night in Lawrenceville when he saw an erratic driver behind him and seconds later a bullet hit his leg and he was trying to stop his car from crashing into another car.

“It’s crazy how things can change just like that in a second,” Salkanovic told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

A second bullet entered his car and went through the passenger seat.

Thankfully, no one was sitting there.



