Man arrested after racist tirade in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man shouting racial slurs outside the Social Security office on Shackleford Road in Norcross has been arrested.

According to officials, video was taken of 65-year-old Robert Burke on January 14 as he was making threats and verbally insulting several individuals.

Employees claim that Burke has caused previous disturbances at the location.

He was was taken into custody on Friday after officers responded to another disturbance at a Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Duluth.

Burke has been charged with disorderly conduct.