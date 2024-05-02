Local

Man found guilty of strangling Clayton County hotel manager to death

By WSBTV
The second former paramedic who was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain was sentenced to probation on Friday.

Man found guilty of strangling Clayton County hotel manager to death (File Photo) (Aldeca Productions - stock.adobe)

By WSBTV

MORROW, Ga. — After a three-day trial, a Clayton County jury has found a man guilty of murder in the death of a local hotel manager.

The investigation began on January 2, 2021, at the Red Roof Inn in Morrow, when employees found Antonio Green squatting in a room at the hotel.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Mehul Vashi, a night manager went to a room to speak to Green.

Video footage reportedly showed Green forcefully pushing Vashi into the room and closing the door. The video also showed Green leaving the room a little while later.

The autopsy showed that Vashi died from ligature strangulation with blunt force trauma to his head. Officials said Green was arrested nearby and admitted to getting into an altercation with Vashi.

The shoes and jacket Green wore during the murder also tested positive for the victim’s blood.

On Tuesday, the jury found Green guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, false statement and aggravated assault.

Green was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Vashi whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!