Man fires gun into DeKalb pharmacy following argument with employee, customers, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man is behind bars after an argument led to gunfire, according to DeKalb deputies.

On July 28, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to a pharmacy on LaVista Road in Tucker.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man, later identified as 30-year-old Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas, allegedly got into an argument with an unknown person.

The sheriff’s office said that is when Nicholas began shooting into the business near an employee and three customers.

Deputies arrested Nicholas on August 3 at a home on Arbor Circle in Tucker. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Nicholas is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

No one was injured during the shooting. Officials have not said what led up to the argument.

©2023 Cox Media Group