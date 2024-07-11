Local

Man finds hundreds of pages of government paperwork -- including bank info -- in recycling bin

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Confidential documents found in recycling bin

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A man was taking out his recycling in College Park when he found hundreds of pages of government paperwork that included bank account information, even Social Security numbers.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco talked to Bob Van Orden, who said he even found a folder marked “confidential” in the mounds of paperwork that he found at the city’s Harvard Avenue drop-off last month.

“It was right on top. Very easy to find,” Van Orden said. “Wasn’t underneath anything. I wound take a guess, 1,500 papers.”

The attorney general is now involved in the case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!