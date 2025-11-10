Local

Man facing new DUI charges after caught speeding at 133 mph near elementary school

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County police say a driver whose license was suspended for a DUI offense is facing new DUI charges after he’s caught speeding at 133 miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone.

An officer spotted the man driving on Highway 138 near Swint Elementary School early Saturday morning on October 25, pulling him over at a nearby gas station.

Police say that’s where he admitted to consuming beer and tequila and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, including red, bloodshot, watery eyes.

The driver has not been identified.

