Man facing new DUI charges after caught speeding at 133 mph near elementary school

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County police say a driver whose license was suspended for a DUI offense is facing new DUI charges after he’s caught speeding at 133 miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone.

An officer spotted the man driving on Highway 138 near Swint Elementary School early Saturday morning on October 25, pulling him over at a nearby gas station.

Police say that’s where he admitted to consuming beer and tequila and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, including red, bloodshot, watery eyes.

The driver has not been identified.