Man dies trying to save family dog from burning Lilburn home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man has died after trying to save his family dog from a burning home in Lilburn.

Gwinnett Fire says the man first woke up his mother and helped her escape from the home on Sandra Drive, not far from Lawrenceville Highway. After getting her out safely, officials say he ran back inside to rescue the family dog.

Lt. Jessica Joiner with Gwinnett Fire says the man was overcome by smoke and flames.

“Unfortunately the smoke and flames overcame him and he was unable to escape on his own,” Joiner said.

Fire crews later found the man while working to put out the blaze. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the home sustained extensive fire damage and did not have any working smoke alarms. A Lilburn police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one else was seriously hurt in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

