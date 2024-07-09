Man dies after woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktails sets him on fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have charged a 61-year-old woman with murder after police say a man she set on fire died.

Investigators say Hong T. Huynh threw Molotov cocktails to intentionally set fires at houses off Buckingham Court and Turners Ridge Drive on June 1.

New warrants accused Huynh of also setting a man on fire by throwing gasoline on him outside the home at Buckingham Court.

The victim, who warrants identified as Thuy Huynh, later died on June 25.

Police have now charged Hong T. Huynh with murder. Neither investigators nor the warrants have said what the relationship between the suspect and victim was.

Hong T. Huynh remains in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.