Local

Man dies after woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktails sets him on fire

By WSBTV

Hong T. Huynh (Gwinnett County Police Department/WSB-TV)

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have charged a 61-year-old woman with murder after police say a man she set on fire died.

Investigators say Hong T. Huynh threw Molotov cocktails to intentionally set fires at houses off Buckingham Court and Turners Ridge Drive on June 1.

New warrants accused Huynh of also setting a man on fire by throwing gasoline on him outside the home at Buckingham Court.

The victim, who warrants identified as Thuy Huynh, later died on June 25.

Police have now charged Hong T. Huynh with murder. Neither investigators nor the warrants have said what the relationship between the suspect and victim was.

Hong T. Huynh remains in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!