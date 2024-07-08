Man dead, woman in serious condition after crash on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking into a July 4 crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, 59-year-old Carl E. Scealf Jr. was driving south on Powder Springs Road when a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 30-year-old Amber Singleton approached the same traffic light.

Scealf’s car crossed the center of the road, entering the road and colliding with the front of Singleton’s car.

Scealf was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Singleton was also taken to Kennestone with serious injuries.

Investigators believe Scealf suffered a medical event before leaving his lane and crashing.

Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.