Man chases down car break-in suspect, stabs him to death in East Atlanta Village, police say

Atlanta Police Department new car

Atlanta Police Department (File Photo) (Photo courtesy of APD)

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a stabbing on Flat Shoals Avenue SE on Wednesday at 10:48 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, a man was walking to his car when he saw someone trying to break in.

Police said the car owner chased the person who was trying to break into his car. When he caught up, he stabbed him multiple times.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.

Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and have not said if the car owner will be charged.

