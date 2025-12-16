Man charged with killing woman and 10-year-old girl in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — In what DeKalb County police initially thought was a murder-suicide case, police now say after a “diligent investigation”, they’ve determined the shooting deaths of a woman and young girl around 10 years old at an apartment complex on Chatfield Drive are actually a double murder.

They say the man who survived, 41-year-old Roland Suckoo, is facing two charges of Malice Murder once he’s released from the hospital.

Police say he also suffered a gunshot wound during a domestic argument, although they still haven’t released the relationship between the three people.

The investigation is ongoing.