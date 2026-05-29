Man charged with DUI after high-speed chase leads to crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A man is facing DUI and other charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Cobb County that reached speeds of more than 130 mph.

Cobb County police said the chase ended on Interstate 75 after the driver, identified as James Lynn, crashed his vehicle.

Authorities said Lynn struck two other vehicles during the pursuit, injuring a child who was rushed to the hospital.

Lynn is charged with DUI, fleeing police and multiple felony charges, including two counts of cruelty to children.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.