Man charged with arson after series of brush fires in metro Atlanta

DUNWOODY, GA — Police say a man has been charged after several brush fires were set overnight in Dunwoody.

Officers first responded around 12:50 a.m. to the area of the Kingsley Apartment complex off Mt. Vernon Road for reports of an outside fire. When they arrived, they discovered flames behind a shopping center at 1155 Mt. Vernon Road.

About 30 minutes later, a second brush fire was found on the Perimeter Center West side of the same shopping center.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to 1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy, where another brush fire was burning along the roadway near Joey D’s Oak Room.

At 3 a.m., a fourth brush fire was found by authorities at the bottom of a ravine between 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway and 12010 Ashford Crossing.

When officers arrived at that scene, they said they found a man standing near the fire throwing sticks and debris into the flames. The man ran as officers approached but was later arrested.

Police identified the suspect as John Lamb. He is charged with two counts of arson and one count of obstruction. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say they are not aware of any damage to nearby businesses.

Investigators believe a second person may also be involved. About an hour after Lamb was arrested, another fire was set within the city. Police say they are searching for that suspect.