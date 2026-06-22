Man charged in deadly family shooting seeks release from jail ahead of trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man charged in a quadruple murder in Gwinnett County is expected in court Monday as he seeks bond.

Vijay Kumar has pleaded not guilty to malice murder charges in the January 23 shooting deaths of his wife, 43-year-old Meenu Dogra, and three other relatives at a home on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville.

One of Kumar’s defense attorneys has described the shootings as “a tragic case of self-defense.” Court filings from the defense contend Kumar feared for his life following threats from some of his wife’s relatives and alleged he had been subjected to a prolonged campaign of extortion and violence.

Kumar’s attorneys are asking the court to grant bond, citing a medical condition and the amount of time he has spent in jail awaiting trial.

Kumar also faces child cruelty charges. Authorities say several children were upstairs in the home at the time of the shootings and were aware of what happened.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office has said it will seek the death penalty if Kumar is convicted.