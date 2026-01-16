Man charged in connection to shooting death of child in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 21-year old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a child in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police say two juveniles found a gun and contacted their older brother Almauri Drummond. They later sent him a video showing them firing the weapon in their backyard, according to investigators.

Drummond only told the kids to hide the gun from their father, and never attempted to notify an adult.

One of the victims was later shot and died. The identity of the victim was not released.

Drummond is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, murder in the second degree, and reckless conduct.