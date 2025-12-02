Local

Man bit by injured rabid raccoon on face and hands

By WSB Radio News Staff
Raccoon (evi willemsen/Evi - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Officials at the Chattahoochee Nature Center are reminding people to use caution when trying to rescue wildlife after a Cherokee County man is injured by a rabid raccoon and accidentally exposed others to the animal.

They say the man was trying to help the injured raccoon by driving it to the center and wrapped it in his coat, holding it against his chest.

The animal then freed its head and bit the man on the face and hands.

It was later discovered the animal had rabies.

The man is now receiving treatment.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!