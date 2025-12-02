Man bit by injured rabid raccoon on face and hands

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Officials at the Chattahoochee Nature Center are reminding people to use caution when trying to rescue wildlife after a Cherokee County man is injured by a rabid raccoon and accidentally exposed others to the animal.

They say the man was trying to help the injured raccoon by driving it to the center and wrapped it in his coat, holding it against his chest.

The animal then freed its head and bit the man on the face and hands.

It was later discovered the animal had rabies.

The man is now receiving treatment.