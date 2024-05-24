Man arrested for shooting Athens teen

Authorities in Athens have arrested a 20-year-old man for shooting a local teen in the head earlier this month.

On May 20, the Athens-Clark Police Department said their officers responded to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. near Broad and Pulaski streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the teen was “transported to a local hospital for treatment and has not been released.”

In a statement released Friday, authorities said they have since obtained warrants against 20-year-old Quavarez Sanders, of Athens, for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

ACCPD confirmed Sanders was arrested on Thursday, May 23.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. ACCPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

