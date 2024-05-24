Local

Man arrested for shooting Athens teen

Man arrested for shooting Athens teen (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

Authorities in Athens have arrested a 20-year-old man for shooting a local teen in the head earlier this month.

On May 20, the Athens-Clark Police Department said their officers responded to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. near Broad and Pulaski streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the teen was “transported to a local hospital for treatment and has not been released.”

In a statement released Friday, authorities said they have since obtained warrants against 20-year-old Quavarez Sanders, of Athens, for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

ACCPD confirmed Sanders was arrested on Thursday, May 23.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. ACCPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!