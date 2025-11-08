Man arrested in connection to Atlanta homicide in April

ATLANTA — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a homicide that happened in April.

Police say Keith Hawkins was wanted for his involvement in a homicide at the 700 block of Eloise St. on April 9.

On Oct. 28, officers were alerted to Hawkins driving in the area of Pickfair Way near Ashwood Avenue. Officers used their patrol vehicles to block the vehicle Hawkins was driving.

“The suspect rammed the patrol vehicles in an attempt to escape before fleeing from his own vehicle armed with a handgun that had been modified to be a fully automatic weapon,” Atlanta police officials said. “The suspect threw the firearm into the adjacent wood line but was quickly apprehended by the officers.”

Hawkins faces Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 Counts), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Machine Gun, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, and Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance charges.

Hawkins was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.