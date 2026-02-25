Man charged with human trafficking after robbery call in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A robbery call in Gwinnett County has led to the arrest of a man on human trafficking charges.

In January, officers were called to an apartment on Satellite Pointe in Duluth after a man claimed he was being robbed. At that time, 28-year-old Changze Li and 40-year-old Dominique Gray of Winder were both arrested.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett police says while Gray was being treated by the fire department for a bleeding hand, he told officers he met a woman in the apartment on an escort website.

Winderweedle says officers cleared the apartment and found a woman hiding in a bedroom closet.

“While they’re on scene they are trying to investigate and figure out what was going on; whether it was a robbery, whether it was burglary; when they go and clear the rest of the apartment they find a female hiding in a closet in the bedroom,” he said.

At the time, Li and Gray were both arrested and later released.

Vice investigators later stepped in and found another ad posted by Li. During an undercover operation weeks later, undercover officers responded to the ad and returned to the same apartment. Officers say they again found a woman hiding in a closet.

Li was arrested again and is now charged with keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and human trafficking.