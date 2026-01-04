Man arrested after reported string of car break-ins

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police have footage showing the arrest of a man accused of breaking into cars while wearing a tablecloth.

Police say Mackienzy Kahl was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with multiple offenses, including theft, burglary, and driving without a valid license.

Investigators say officers were first alerted after a stolen vehicle was reported. Witnesses told police they saw Kahl running around the area attempting to break into several other vehicles.

Police also say Kahl is accused of breaking into a home and attempting to steal a Mercedes. The incidents happened in December.