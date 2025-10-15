Man arrested after confessing to murdering girlfriend, dumping body in Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was found buried in the city of Atlanta.

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecil McCrary is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Tange Davis of Mableton, who was reported missing by her son last Saturday.

After McCrary confessed to the murder, investigators notified the Atlanta Police Department. Detectives responded to the location where they discovered the remains of Davis’ body.

Authorities also confirmed they had previously responded to multiple domestic violence incidents involving the suspect and the victim.

“This loss devastates all of us,” said Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell. “Our hearts are with her family, and we are reminded that behind every statistic is a person, a mother, a friend, a colleague whose life mattered. We remain committed to protecting those at risk to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

Cobb County Police Department officials urges anyone experiencing abuse or fearing for their safety to seek help immediately.