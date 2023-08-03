Local

Man accused of showing teen girl pornography, performing indecent act in front of her

Joshua Allen Nutting The Hall County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Nutting showed a 16-year-old girl pornographic images on his cell phone and performed an indecent act in her presence. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

LULA, Ga. — A man in Hall County is facing child molestation charges after deputies say he showed a teenage girl pornography.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Joshua Allen Nutting, of Cleveland, Georgia, and the victim, a 16-year-old girl, were among a group of people at a gathering at a home on Belton Bridge Road in the small town of Lula on May 29.

The sheriff’s office says Nutting showed the girl pornographic images on his cell phone and performed an indecent act in her presence.

Investigators also determined that he gave her a THC vape cartridge multiple times during that gathering.

Nutting was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

