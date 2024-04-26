Man accused of poisoning Smyrna officers with paperwork faces new charge

SMYRNA, Ga. — A man accused of sending two Smyrna Police Department officers to the hospital is facing a new charge and another victim is involved, according to a new warrant from Cobb County courts.

Little Stone is in jail and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

In February, court documents obtained by Channel 2′s Michele Newell said Stone walked into the Smyrna Police Department with documents intended for the police chief.

In the documents shared with Channel 2 Action News, investigators say Stone was talking to the desk clerk when he handed paperwork to the officers. Minutes later, the officers started feeling extremely fatigued, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness and had difficulty breathing.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

New court documents say Stone is accused of assaulting a third victim, leading to another charge of intent to murder.

The document says on March 2, a pastor at Second Smyrna Baptist Church, came to Smyrna Police Headquarters to report that one of the administrative workers at the church came in contact with Stone’s papers and had been out sick since the exposure.

The pastor says he went to the police after seeing a news story on Stone about the incident with the Smyrna police officers.

He further explained that the employee located papers, similar to those given to the officers, at their church. Upon further examination, the pastor noticed Stone’s name on the papers.

Court documents say all of the exposed church employee’s symptoms were consistent with those described by the Smyrna police officers.

On March 12, the employee confirmed to authorities that they had been suffering from severe illness since Feb. 10, but that they had not initially linked their illness to Stone’s paperwork.

Documents say the church’s location is adjacent to the Smyrna Police Headquarters building.

The FBI assisted the Smyrna Police Department with the case, testing the substance on the paperwork. So far, authorities have not publicly identified the substance.

