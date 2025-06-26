Man accused of killing his uncle who ate ‘honey buns’ in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old man faces charges after fatally shooting his uncle over him eating his “honey buns” snack in DeKalb County earlier this month.

29-year-old Michael Crowley was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of his uncle, later identified as 48-year-old Roderick Crowley.

According to the police report, Michael’s father says the incident started when Michael confronted his uncle Roderick about eating his honey buns.

Michael Crowley asked his uncle for money to replace the honey bun.

“Roderick began to hit Michael Crowley in the back of the head despite knowing his history of seizures and brain surgery,” the police report says.

Michael Crowley is then accused of firing four shots at his uncle on Loveless Drive. He was later arrested after police found him hiding in the woods nearby.