Man accused of fatally shooting metro Atlanta officer indicted

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A grand jury has indicted a suspect accused of killing a metro Atlanta police officer and injuring another during a shooting outside a hotel near Stone Mountain.

Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang was shot and killed in February while responding to a reported fraud investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Park Place Boulevard.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against Kevin Andrews, 35, who faces malice murder, felony murder, and multiple other charges in connection with the shooting.

Officials said the incident unfolded as officers were responding to the fraud call when gunfire erupted at the scene.

Police said both officers were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities said the officers returned fire, hitting and injuring Andrews.

Andrews is also accused of seriously injuring Master Police Officer Reed during the shooting.

Investigators believe Andrews was involved in gang activity when he confronted the officers, according to prosecutors.