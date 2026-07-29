Man accused of being in U.S. illegally faces charges in connection to MARTA bus shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man accused of being in the U.S. illegally is facing a federal firearm charge after a gun allegedly discharged on a MARTA bus in Sandy Springs last week, injuring another passenger and himself.

Guillermo Cruz Velazquez, 53, was riding a MARTA bus on July 22 when prosecutors say a handgun inside his bag fired, striking a female passenger and his arm, officials said.

After the shooting, police say Velazquez ran away. Sandy Springs police later followed a trail of blood to a nearby parking lot, where they found him with a gunshot wound and recovered a loaded .45-caliber pistol nearby.

Department of Justice officials say Velazquez, a Mexican national, was unlawfully present in the United States and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

“Illegal aliens are not permitted to possess a firearm in our country,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “My office will prosecute criminals who unlawfully possess and misuse dangerous weapons, putting the public’s safety at risk.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons said the agency continues working with law enforcement partners on cases involving prohibited firearm possession.

“A firearm in the hands of a prohibited individual is a serious threat to public safety,” Gibbons said.

MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said the agency is focused on passenger safety while the investigation continues.

“The safety of our passengers and employees remains our top priority,” Kreher said. “This incident resulted in injuries to an innocent individual, and our thoughts are with those affected.”

Velazquez appeared in federal court Tuesday and will remain in custody pending further proceedings, officials said.