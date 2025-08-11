Makeshift memorial grows for DeKalb County police officer killed in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — A makeshift memorial continues to grow for a DeKalb County police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Atlanta on Friday.

33-year-old DeKalb County police officer David Rose was shot and killed while responding to an active shooter at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Rose was a married father of two with another child on the way. He graduated from the police academy in March.

Many arrangements including flowers and cards have been placed outside the CDC headquarters on Clifton Road. Messages of support for CDC workers were also placed nearby. Bullet holes were also seen inside the CDC building nearby.

A large board provides people the opportunity to write personal messages to the family of officer Rose. Some messages saying, “thank you for your service,” “you’re a hero” and “thank you for keeping us safe” were visible.

On Friday, Georgia leaders including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson held a press conference to address the shooting that happened on Emory University’s Atlanta campus in the area of the CDC headquarters.

The community has shown support of Rose with messages of support.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote a statement on his social media page saying, “Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are. Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for all those who answer the call to serve and who protect their fellow Georgians. We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center.”

Some CDC workers voiced safety concerns due to the shooting.

The CDC has encouraged staff to work from home while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processes what it calls a “large and complex” crime scene on Clifton Road.

Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.



Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for all those who answer the… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 8, 2025

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White. He was found dead in a building across the street from the CDC property, though it is unclear whether he was killed by police or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of officer Rose.

The shooting remains under investigation.