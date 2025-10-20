Major websites and apps affected by Amazon Web Services outage

ATLANTA — Several major websites and apps are experiencing disruptions Monday morning after a cloud computing service went offline overnight.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) first reported the issue shortly after midnight, citing an operational problem at its data center in Virginia. The outage is affecting more than a dozen services.

Reports indicate the disruption is impacting platforms including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Ring doorbell services, as well as social networks like Snapchat. Media services such as Disney and CBS News have also reported technical issues.

As of Monday morning, there’s no word on when the problem will be resolved.