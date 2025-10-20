Local

Major websites and apps affected by Amazon Web Services outage

By WSB Radio News Staff
Amazon logo on the screen. Amazon is an American multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.
Amazon (rootstocks - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Several major websites and apps are experiencing disruptions Monday morning after a cloud computing service went offline overnight.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) first reported the issue shortly after midnight, citing an operational problem at its data center in Virginia. The outage is affecting more than a dozen services.

Reports indicate the disruption is impacting platforms including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Ring doorbell services, as well as social networks like Snapchat. Media services such as Disney and CBS News have also reported technical issues.

As of Monday morning, there’s no word on when the problem will be resolved.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!