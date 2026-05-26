Major road closure begins for long-term bridge replacement project

MILTON, GA — Drivers in Milton will need to adjust to a new detour on Freemanville Road beginning Tuesday as a bridge replacement project moves into a new phase.

Milton Deputy Public Works Director Rob Dell-Ross said the closure is part of a Georgia Department of Transportation bridge replacement project that is expected to last for several months.

“The bridge replacement project has been underway for several months now, but the actual closure will be starting this morning,” Dell-Ross said.

The closure affects Freemanville Road north of Creek Road and extends toward Providence Road.

Dell-Ross said the road is one of Milton’s main north-south corridors, so drivers could experience traffic delays during construction.

“As the state DOT has said that they’re aiming for it to reopen in five months, that would put reopening somewhere towards the end of this year, maybe October-November time,” Dell-Ross said.

Officials said nearby Landrum Road will also have restrictions on through-traffic because the gravel road cannot handle large increases in vehicle traffic.

The closure was originally planned for early May, but local officials asked the Georgia DOT to delay the project until after the school year ended. The Memorial Day weekend suspension of road work pushed the start date to Tuesday, May 26.

“Just a bridge, so driveways, side streets in the area, everyone will still have a way to get home, it just may be a longer path than what you’re used to,” Dell-Ross said.