Major retailers extend holiday return deadlines through January 31

Shoppers will have extra time to return gifts this holiday season. Several major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Kohl’s have extended their holiday return windows through January 31 of next year.

Amazon says the extended policy applies to most items, but some products, including Apple devices, must still be returned earlier under standard guidelines.

Returns continue to play a major role in online shopping. A new report shows nearly 20 percent of purchases made this year were sent back.