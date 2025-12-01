Major milestone reached for Georgia Lottery

ATLANTA — 32 years after it started, the Georgia Lottery says they have collected more than $30B for Georgia’s education programs like Pre-K and the HOPE Scholarship.

Lottery president and CEO Gretchen Corbin says the program has opened doors for millions of Georgians.

“What we like to say in Georgia is every time a person buys a lottery ticket, they are a winner, and so are Georgia’s students,” remarks Corbin.

In a statement, Governor Kemp says programs funded by the lottery have set students up for success and expanded access to high quality education in our state.

Corbin adds, “our state lottery is one of the top lotteries, not just in the nation, but in the world in regard to sales, in regard to returns.”

Those returns equate to more than two million kids taking advantage of free Pre-K and another 2.2 million attending college with the Hope Scholarship.