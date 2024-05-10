It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States – pickleball is taking the country and especially metro Atlanta by storm.

This week, Major League Pickleball (MLP) is kicking off its 2024 season with a tournament in Peachtree Corners.

Major League Pickleball tournament underway in metro Atlanta (Chris Crawford | 95.5 WSB)

“A collection of 17 of MLP’s 22 teams will be in action over four days, featuring two levels of nonstop pro pickleball excitement with our Premier and Challenger Levels,” a spokesperson for the MLP says.

This year, the MLP by Margaritaville season schedule will consist of a variety of events, “spread throughout the country to bring Major League Pickleball action to more places than ever before,” the spokesperson adds.

95.5 WSB’s Chris Crawford was on the scene Friday as competition for the Atlanta Bouncers got underway. According to the MLP’s website, “Anheuser-Busch established the Bouncers in 2023 as an MLP expansion team for Atlanta.”

The tournament is scheduled to end on Sunday, May 12.

Last month, a massive one-of-a-kind pickleball entertainment venue opened in Atlanta.

Created by Justin Amick and William Stallworth, the Painted Pickle is a “‘compeatery’ (a word Amick coined to describe the venue’s vibe) with live music, lawn games, poker, ping-pong, an indoor putting green, table shuffleboard, and more,” Atlanta Magazine’s Carly Cooper writes.

