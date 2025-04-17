Major employer expands in Roswell, over 300 new jobs coming

ROSWELL, GA — Metro Atlanta is set to see a major boost in job creation as CRH, North America’s leading building materials company, expands its footprint in Georgia with a new finance and accounting shared services center in Roswell.

The Fortune 500 company announced plans to open the new facility at 1120 Sanctuary Parkway, creating more than 300 high-paying jobs, most in finance and accounting roles with an average salary of $74,000 per year. The $1.7 million investment is expected to support CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

CRH currently employs around 1,100 people across Georgia. Company officials say the new center will provide critical support to its metro Atlanta home office operations.

Hiring is already underway, with full staffing anticipated by 2029.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story