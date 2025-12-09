Major Atlanta-based company plans job cuts in 2026 in effort to save millions of dollars

ATLANTA — A major Atlanta-based corporation is planning job cuts in 2026.

Graphic Packaging officials say they expect the move to save about $60 million in staffing and other cost reductions in 2026. The company’s not giving details on how many jobs will be cut or how many will be made at its Atlanta headquarters.

Officials add the company is working closely with affected employees to give them employment placement assistance and support.

Graphic Packaging CEO Mike Doss also plans to leave at the end of the year, officials said.