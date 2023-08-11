MacKenzie Scott gives $3 million to Atlanta child education nonprofit

ATLANTA — MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave an Atlanta nonprofit a $3 million, no strings attached, gift.

The organization, Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, said they were excited to use the donation for advocacy and helping children across Georgia.

Scott has donated more than $14 billion to thousands of organizations, according to her Yield Giving, her foundation.

All of Scott’s donations are provided without stipulation. The foundation said the funds are to be used by organizations “as they see fit for the benefit of others.”

GEEARS has worked for more than 10 years to ensure young children in Georgia have access to high-quality early learning and resources for what they all healthy development.

The organization said they’ll use Scott’s donation to promote innovative and evidence-based practices an further champion policies they use to accomplish their goals.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this extraordinary gift from MacKenzie Scott,” Mindy Binderman, Executive Director of GEEARS, said. “This one-time infusion of significant resources will allow us to amplify our advocacy for policies and programs that make young children a statewide priority. We will continue to lift the voices of families and educators to secure greater investments in Georgia’s early care and learning system.”

