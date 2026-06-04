Mableton moves forward with plans for its own police force

COBB COUNTY, GA — The City of Mableton is moving forward with plans to establish its own public safety division after months of negotiations and disputes with Cobb County over police services.

Officials announced they are beginning work on creating an independent public safety division for the city, which would include law enforcement services.

The move comes after Cobb County leaders announced a proposed agreement to provide police protection, stormwater management and road services had fallen apart amid disagreements over police service terms.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens previously said public safety remains the city’s top priority and assured residents that law enforcement coverage would continue.

“The safety of Mableton residents is my first priority. If you have an emergency, call 911. Help will come,” Mayor Owens said. ”Owens said in a statement.

City leaders said residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the proposal and ask questions during a town hall meeting scheduled for June 15.

Mayor Owens previously said the city worked in good faith to reach an agreement with Cobb County and that mediation terms have not changed.

“Mableton agreed to $13 million for one year of police service. We remain willing to move forward on those terms,” Mayor Owens said.

Officials have not yet announced a timeline for when an independent public safety division could become operational.

Law enforcement services will continue while the city moves forward with planning efforts.

A town hall is scheduled later this month to discuss the issue, officials said.