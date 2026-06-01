Cobb County says agreement with City of Mableton for services is off amid police dispute

MABLETON, GA — Cobb County leaders say a proposed agreement with the City of Mableton to provide police protection, stormwater management and road services is now off after a dispute over police service terms between the two sides.

The intergovernmental agreement expired at midnight on May 31 according to city officials.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens released a written statement saying police services will continue while discussions move forward.

“The safety of Mableton residents is my first priority. If you have an emergency, call 911. Help will come,” Mayor Owens said. “The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement service in the City of Mableton, ensuring that all of our residents are safe. Cobb County Police Officers will be deputized to respond to calls on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Mayor Owens said the city worked in good faith to reach an agreement with Cobb County and that mediation terms have not changed.

“Mableton agreed to $13 million for one year of police service. We remain willing to move forward on those terms,” Mayor Owens said.

Mayor Owens said the city cannot agree to language that would weaken its municipal court authority.

“What we cannot do is sign a final agreement that undermines Mableton’s municipal court and the City’s legal authority to handle matters within our jurisdiction,” Mayor Owens said.

He added that reviewing the agreement language is part of responsible governance and not a new demand.

“Doing due diligence before signing a major legal agreement is not a new demand. It is responsible government,” Mayor Michael Owens said.

Mayor Owens said the city remains committed to reaching an agreement while protecting its court system.

“This is not about whether Mableton wants police service. We want police service to continue. We want an agreement. We remain at the table,” Mayor Michael Owens said.

Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said the dispute centers on how certain misdemeanors would be handled in state court under the agreement.

“Mableton’s concern is how certain misdemeanors would be handled in our state court which is our current construct,” Lisa Cupid said.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr. released a written statement addressing the situation.

“The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is aware of ongoing discussions between Cobb County and the City of Mableton regarding the future of police services. I want Mableton residents to know this office takes seriously its responsibility to the safety and security of every community in Cobb County. We were not a party to these negotiations. Any support we provide will be driven by our constitutional commitment to the people of Mableton — not by the outcome of any political or administrative process. Resources are being deployed as operational capacity allows. The Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as development warrants.”

Sheriff Owens Sr. said the office is aware of ongoing discussions and will provide updates as needed. Officials said law enforcement coverage will continue while negotiations continue between the two sides.