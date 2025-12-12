Mableton council approves new district to pay for police services

MABLETON, GA — Less than three years after becoming its own city, Mableton is preparing to assess a new tax to help pay for public safety services.

The Mableton City Council voted to create a new special service district dedicated to funding public safety, a move city leaders say is necessary to pay Cobb County more than $9 million for police protection. The millage rate for the district has not yet been set and will be determined at a later date.

Councilmember Debora Herndon said the decision goes against what residents were promised when the city was formed.

“The city of Mableton when it was formed, it was said that we would have the same taxes but better services,” Herndon said.

Herndon acknowledged the city’s position but said the plan ultimately means higher costs for residents.

“I’m just saying for the record I’m not okay with it, but at the same time we’re in a situation where Cobb County has required us to pay additional for police services,” she said. “And this is going to involve a tax for all residents, so I just want to make sure they understand.”

Mayor Michael Owens said he also does not support raising taxes but believes the move is unavoidable. “If we had the option, we would not be doing this at all,” Owens said. “We all want better services. The reason we became a city is because we want better services.”

Owens said once a millage rate is set, the funds collected through the special service district will be used exclusively to pay for public safety and the services provided by Cobb County.

City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby described the action as a first step. “The assessment would be set by millage rate that would be levied by council,” she said. “This particular version establishes and creates the district; it does not set a millage.”

City leaders say public safety remains a top priority as Mableton continues to establish its identity as a new city, while residents now wait to learn how much the new district could cost them.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.