Lyft to test-pilot rider verification program in Atlanta starting after Labor Day

ATLANTA — Lyft is rolling out its own rider verification program, to protect both riders and drivers, with the official start happening on Tuesday.

This is the second rideshare company to test-pilot a rider verification program in Atlanta.

In Atlanta, one of nine cities testing the Lyft program out, the verification process will start right after Labor Day.

Announcing the program, Lyft said the new rider verification process was “crucial” to Lyft’s safe experience goals both to enhance trust and security on the platform and to help drivers and riders have a safer rideshare experience.

“We want Lyft to be the safest way to get around,” Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience and Community Safety at Lyft, said in a statement. “The Rider Verification program is a direct response to what our driver community has been asking for—a way to enhance their peace of mind and ensure they can trust who they’re picking up. Rider verification can help drivers confirm that riders are who they say they are, and is an important step in Lyft’s work to help everyone feel more secure and increase accountability within our entire community.”

The company said the verification process will be seamless for most riders, happening passively rather than requiring an active participant. For users who need to take a more direct hand in the verification process, there will be a notification on their Lyft app.

“Riders who aren’t automatically verified will be asked to upload a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license. This process helps to uphold high safety standards for the whole community, aligns with our existing driver verification protocols, and encourages transparency by allowing drivers to view a rider’s name, verification status, rating, and profile photo before accepting a ride,” Lyft officials said.