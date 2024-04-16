‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star says she has been hospitalized after getting leg sleeve tattoo

ATLANTA — “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Sierra Gates has been hospitalized after getting a massive leg sleeve tattoo, the reality star said on her Instagram account.

Gates posted that after the numbing cream wore off she had no choice but to go to the hospital.

“I got my whole leg done but my brain told my body it was too much trauma after the numbing wore off,” she wrote in the post.

I just want to say, again, if you are going to do ‘Monster Numb’ tattoos, do not get it crazy big like I did. Because when it numbs off, you’re gonna be in crazy pain and when you’re getting it done, you’re gonna be so numb, you don’t feel nothing. Nothing. But if you are a person that can take pain, I would say to still get it… but just be mindful that when the numbing cream wears off you’re gonna start feeling it — yeah,” Gates said in a separate post.

She then went on to ask her fans for their prayers and that she could be hospitalized for 5-7 days.

In her Instagram stories on Monday, it showed people visiting Gates in the hospital.

“I’m a real soldier and I’ll be back better than ever,” Gates wrote.

“It is unclear what medical condition caused the hospitalization,” Essence Magazine said.