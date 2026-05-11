Lockdown lifted at metro Atlanta area high school after swatting call

NORCROSS, GA — A lockdown at Norcross High School has been lifted after officials determined a reported threat was a false alarm.

The Norcross Police Department alerted the school about the threat which led to the lockdown.

Authorities later determined the incident was a case of swatting, according to officials.

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said a similar incident occurred at another Gwinnett County school last week.

School police are now working with state and federal authorities to determine where the call originated and identify the person responsible.

Officials did not release additional details about the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.