Local NAACP demands state superintendent approve AP African American studies at GA high schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County NAACP is demanding that the state superintendent approve AP African American Studies at Georgia high schools.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson found out that a growing group of organizations fear students who take the course won’t get full credit.

Gwinnett schools will not be offering the class because of the confusion that district leaders said the state superintendent caused. Dr. Richard Woods had concerns about the “totality” of the course amid growing backlash.

Gwinnett County School Board member and parent Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan is joining a growing number of organizations calling for changes to AP African American studies in Georgia schools.

“We have to stand together and say no to the anti-black racism that’s in our legislation,” Johnson-Morgan said. “We have to fight for this change.”

Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported that Woods did not recommend the AP African American course for approval statewide. He then said the course would receive state funding, but would not get its own course code.

Gwinnett County Schools is not offering the course this school year over concerns students would not get AP credit at the end of the year.

Johnson-Morgan said that in her personal opinion, the course is being singled out.

“We want AP credit for African American studies,” she said.

Johnson asked the state Department of Education if the course code concerns are causing confusion. A spokesperson said:

“Use of the existing state course code allows districts to offer parts of or the entire AP African American Studies course, with state funding.”

Dekalb, Cobb and Atlanta Public Schools all said they will offer the AP course with legal funds.

On Tuesday, the Gwinnett NAACP released a statement reading:

When Johnson asked if there are plans to add a separate course code, he didn’t get a response from the State Department of Education.