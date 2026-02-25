Local expert reacts to President Trump’s record-long State of the Union address

ATLANTA — There is new reaction following President Trump’s lengthy and wide-ranging State of the Union address, which is officially the longest in U.S. history.

Kennesaw State University political science professor Kerwin Swint tells WSB he factored the length into his overall grade of the speech.

“I would say on substance on policy it’s probably a B+, on presentation I would have to give it a C-,” Swint said.

Swint called it the most confrontational State of the Union address he has ever seen.

Even so, Swint says there were positive elements in the speech.

“There were actually some very positive things Trump focused on; the Trump’s saving account for children, working to bring down the cost of drugs, gas, and food prices, a lot of positive things,” he said.

Swint says Democrats were very quiet during the address, compared to a more rowdy crowd during the speech from the president last spring.

“The Stop Insider Trading Act got democrats on their feet, that’s one of the few times that Democrats joined Republicans in standing up for something, and something they can both get behind,” he said.

The president also honored the gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s hockey team during the address, a moment that drew applause from both sides of the aisle.

Swint says the big question is how voters will respond to the address.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.