Local chocolate factory in Atlanta says business is strained under tariff uncertainty

ATLANTA — A local chocolate factory in Atlanta says they have been under some strain amid the tariff uncertainty.

Pouring beans into one of the machines at the Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate factory US Senator Raphael Warnock got a firsthand look at whole process.

The local business employs 19 people and co-owner Matt Weyandt says times have been challenging.

“We have had to raise prices on our wholesale prices. We did that over the summer,” Weyandt said.

US Senator Raphael Warnock visited to highlight the impact of President Trump administration tariffs.

Warnock says tariffs are costing small businesses.

“This tariff agenda is a job killer,” Warnock said.

Vice President JD Vance will visit Peachtree City on Thursday to talk about the economy.

