Vice President JD Vance to visit metro Atlanta to address Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to travel to Peachtree City on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to highlight President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and the tax cuts it delivered for working-class American families.

The event will be open to the press, though the White House has not yet announced a specific location or time.

During the visit, the vice president is expected to meet with local officials, business owners, and community members to discuss how the tax package has affected household budgets and job growth in Georgia.

